Pitch Black Afro has been accused of murdering his wife Catherine Modisane. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - Well known musician Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro, was denied bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Ngcobo is charged with the murder of his wife Catherine Modisane at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville on December 31 last year. He is also charged with defeating the ends of justice.

Ngcobo was arrested in January.

Magistrate Paul du Plessis said based on the evidence the court had before it, Ngcobo was not likely to be acquitted.

“It is not for this court to decide whether you are guilty or not but based on the evidence placed before us so far there is no finding of exceptional circumstances," said Du Plessis

Defence lawyer Mishack Maluleke argued he was not convinced that Modisane died from the injuries she sustained.

The case has been previously postponed multiple times to secure the services of a state pathologist who could reveal the cause of death following a post-mortem conducted on January 8, 2019.

The state pathologist revealed Modisane died as a result of head injuries, but he could not definitively say whether the injuries were caused prior to the evening she died.

Ngcobo, in his first statement, admitted to assaulting Modisane but he later retracted this. He later said he saw her with the injuries after she returned home after a night out.

Du Plessis postponed proceedings to April 12 for a trial date to be set. Ngcobo will remain in custody.

African News Agency/ANA