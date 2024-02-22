No, Eskom will not pay R5,000 to report houses that are bridging electricity

Dismissing such claims as baseless, Eskom labels them as 'fake news'.

The post, which the power utility flagged as ‘fake news’ reads: “Eskom will pay you R5,000 if you report a house that has bridged electricity. You can also report your parents and get that money.”

Eskom clarifies that it does not offer any compensation for reporting electricity infringements.

Instead, it urges vigilance among residents to report illegal activities without expectations of rewards.