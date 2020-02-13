File picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Cape Town - Power utility Eskom said no load shedding is expected on Friday, after two consecutive days of no power cuts. In a statement released on Thursday evening, Eskom said there has been a number of improvements on the power system.

"Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 9 462MW as at 06:00 this morning, as several units have returned successfully. In addition, emergency reserves are at adequate levels However, we remind customers that loadshedding can be implemented at short notice if there is a change in the system performance. Eskom will communicate if there is any shift and will provide a prognosis for tomorrow later today."

Eskom has once again urged customers to continue to use electricity sparingly and to reduce demand as the system is still vulnerable. Eskom also wishes to remind South Africans that there is a possibility of increased loadshedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health.