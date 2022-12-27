Pretoria – Engineers who went to see the extent of the damage caused by the explosion at OR Tambo Memorial Hospital said the facility did not suffer any serious structural damage. Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development Lebogang Maile visited the hospital on Tuesday and told the media that engineers said there was no fundamental impact on the hospital structure.

“However, there were several damages and these damages happened in the casualty and emergency unit, they happened in the theatre ward, X-ray ward and the antenatal ward. The damage was limited to the roof, ceilings, windows and doors.” Maile said the hospital would still be able to take care of patients who were at the facility. The death toll of people from the explosion on Christmas Eve has risen to 18.

The accident occurred after a truck carrying unknown gas got stuck under a bridge near OR Tambo Memorial Hospital. The gas container then started leaking, resulting in an explosion that caused extensive damage to public and private infrastructure as well as injuries to people and loss of life. A 32-year-old was arrested on Saturday evening at a private hospital where he was receiving medical treatment for minor injuries.

