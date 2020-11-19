NotInMyName gives protesting SABC workers its backing

Pretoria – Civil rights movement #NotInMyName said on Thursday it will be joining planned protests at SABC offices as the Communication Workers Union and other unions tackle the national broadcaster’s board and management plans to retrench hundreds of employees.

“#NotInMyName stands in solidarity with all SABC staff, especially those affected by the section 189 retrenchments that are being served.

’’The board needs to come up with a different plan rather than firing people who are much needed and play an integral part in dispersing information to the general public,” said secretary-general Themba Masango.

“More than 21 million people in South Africa depend on the SABC for news, entertainment and content. We will be joining the picket lines, joining every forward-thinking organisation that is standing against the blatant bullying (against) the SABC staff.”

The civil rights movement called on Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams to increase her intervention and save jobs at the loss-making state broadcaster.