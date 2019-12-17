Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay

Johannesburg - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says it will release funding decisions for all applicants from January 6. NSFAS national spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said funding decisions would be communicated to applicants via the organisation's online portal and urged applicants to regularly track the status of their submissions.

"NSFAS will also be notifying applicants with missing supporting documents to upload these documents online," Mamabolo said.

"Applicants are urged to be vigilant and cautious during this period in order to avoid misinformation and potential scams. All status updates will be communicated online via (the) MyNSFAS portal."

African News Agency (ANA)