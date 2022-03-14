NUMSA demands removal of Comair CEO after flight suspensions

Pretoria – While the suspects that warred on our stations are still on paid vacation, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has demanded the removal of the CEO of Comair after South African aviation authorities suspended its operations over safety concerns. “We demand the resignation of Glen Orsmond and his executive and the withdrawal of the current threatening section 189 notice that was issued on March 1 to our members,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

The union said it was dismayed at the announcement on Saturday by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) that it was suspending the Air Operator Certificate for Comair Limited and its subsidiary, Kulula.com. The suspension of the operator certificate resulted in Comair, Kulula, and British Airways flights being grounded. SACAA said it suspended Comair flights following a probe into the recent spate of safety incidents.

“This is a precautionary suspension for a period of 24 hours, within which the operator must demonstrate to the Regulator that the risk and safety management systems are effective in managing potential hazards,” said SACAA. Comair has experienced safety incidents, which SACAA said were a huge concern. Commenting on the suspension of Comair operations, Hlubi-Majola said that while Numsa “was concerned it was not surprised” by the adverse development.

The incidents cited by SACAA included a Kulula Boeing 737-800 experiencing engine failure, a British Airways flight that had to make an emergency landing at King Phalo Airport, and another incident said to involve a landing gear failure was reported. “We are deeply concerned about workers and the safety of the public at large given these very serious occurrences,” said Hlubi-Majola. “We are deeply worried that the investigation that SACAA embarked on produced three-level one findings and one level two finding”.

In terms of the policies of the SACAA, a level one finding poses an “immediate risk and must be closed immediately”. “We are not surprised at these unfortunate developments as we have been warning the airline from within of the dangers of their cost-cutting measures,” said Hlubi-Majola. Numsa had warned that such measures would eventually have the impact of compromising safety standards by not giving their aircraft enough ground time for proper maintenance.

“We demand that Comair focus on running the company and implementing a clear turnaround strategy. “They must stop cutting salaries and benefits of the lowest-paid workers in the company as this has clearly proven not to be a solution,” said Hlubi-Majola. He said Comair CEO Orsmond does not have “the vision” to turn the organisation around, which was contributing to the crisis.