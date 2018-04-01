JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Monday called on drivers to obey road rules or risk massive fines and possible arrest.

Spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, said members of the JMPD will be on full alert on main roads and freeways, where offenders will be fined. Traffic was expected to build up as Easter holiday makers return to their homes in Johannesburg from the coast in Durban and other areas.

Minnaar said the JMPD will fine drivers of public motor vehicles R1 000 for crossing over barrier lines and sedan drivers will be fined R1,000 for dangerous overtaking.

He said offending drivers will be fined R250 for exceeding the 120km/h limit by 11km/h to 15km/h, R500 for going beyond the limit from 16km/h to 20km/h, R750 for 21km/h to 25km/h, R1,000 for 26km/h to 30km/h, R1,250 for 31km/h to 35km/h and R1,500 for 36km/h to 40km/h.

Minnaar said drivers caught speeding 40km/h above the limit will be arrested.

African News Agency/ANA