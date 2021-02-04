Off duty cop saves the day, 5 suspects arrested for Boksburg post office robbery

Johannesburg - An off duty policeman saved the day when he helped apprehend five post office robbery suspects in Boksburg. The policeman who had been alerted to a business robbery at the post office in Boksburg managed to identify the vehicle the suspects were travelling in. He immediately called for backup and a chase ensued, leading to the arrest of five armed suspects. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said, police seized four illegal firearms and recovered money in a plastic bag believed to be stolen during the commission of the business robbery at the post office. “It is alleged that about five armed unknown men disarmed a security guard at the post office, took the available cash and fled the scene.

“Within no time police were able to identify the five suspects, aged between 23 and 43, who were all arrested in Boksburg.

“Further investigation continues as police envisage to establish a possible linkage of the suspects to other trio crimes,” said Makhubele.

He said the suspects would be charged with business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition .

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the off duty officer for his commitment, vigilance, tactical acumen and bravery, by pursuing the robbers while calling for backup.

He also commended the backup team for their swift response and tactical acumen.

“Criminals are warned that the net is gradually closing on them and there is no place to hide in Gauteng.”

