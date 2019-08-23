File picture: TMPD (Arrive Alive website)

Pretoria - An off-duty Tshwane Metro Police Department officer, who had knocked off and was on his way home, intervened when he witnessed an apparent hijacking on the Brits Road in Pretoria, TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said on Friday. "At around 19:40, while he [the TMPD officer whose identity has been withheld] was driving along the Brits Road and the R80 Mabopane Highway on-ramp, he noticed a vehicle that was in front of him approaching a red traffic light. Inside the vehicle was a female driver who was travelling alone. The vehicle stopped at the traffic light and two male suspects approached it," said Mahamba.

"One suspect went to the driver side while the other suspect, who had a firearm, went to the passenger side. He [the armed assailant] then broke the window and pointed the firearm at the female driver. When the TMPD constable realised what was going on he swiftly responded and shot the suspect who was pointing a firearm at the female driver."

The other suspect fled the scene, while the wounded assailant was taken to hospital under police guard. The arrested man is facing charges of attempted hijacking and possession of an illegal firearm.

"The Tshwane Metro Police Department is very proud of the constable from the Drug Unit and commends him for his bravery. He surely did not hesitate to serve and protect, even when he was off duty. Well done officer, you are a true hero," said Mahamba.

Tshwane MMC for Community Safety Alderman Karen Meyer said she was proud of the metro police officer, adding that his conduct should be emulated by other law enforcement agents.

African News Agency (ANA)