Olivedale substation outage leaves residents in the dark, for almost 24 hours

File Picture: Kevin Ritchie

Published 48m ago

Pretoria - A power outage at the Olivedale Substation in Randburg, has left surrounding areas without electricity for almost a day.

City Power provided an update on its Twitter page around 9am on Thursday saying it was unclear what caused the power outage.

The outage is understood to have happened around 8pm on Wednesday while some parts were experiencing load shedding.

“The team is on site investigating. The outside of the investigations will guide the restoration plan and time thereof,” City Power said in a tweet.

Areas affected include Northriding, Northwood, Sundowner and other suburbs in Randburg.

But the Olivedale substation failing was not the only one disrupted on Wednesday after Eskom implemented Stage 4 load shedding, but there were reported failures at the Robertsham, Mulbarton, Cleveland, Bellevue, Claremont, Hursthill, Kyalami, Observatory and Westdene substations.

The power failures left residents frustrated throughout the day as the City failed to provide updates, leaving residents without power for hours in light of Stage 4 load shedding and a sustained power outage.

Power was understood to have been restored around 6pm on Thursday night.

A City Power spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, power utility Eskom announced it will be moving load shedding to Stage 3 from Thursday at 9pm.

Thereafter, Stage 2 will be implemented from Friday at 5am until at least Monday.

This comes after the country has been experiencing rolling Stage 4 load shedding blackouts since Wednesday.

IOL

