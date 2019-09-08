Former IFP Leader Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi was interrupted several times by rowdy crowd. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Police are cautioning church-goers, shoppers and commuters to stay away from the area around the MTN taxi rank and Johannesburg CBD following the latest incidents of attacks on businesses.



Gauteng SAPS said that one person died after being stabbed and five people were injured. Sixteen people have been arrested .





Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said: " A joint deployment made up of the SAPS and the JMPD has since this morning been closely monitoring Jeppestown and surrounding areas following notices of a gathering to be addressed by (former IFP leader) Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Jeppestown.





"A crowd of about 1200 hostel residents gathered at Murray Park and, shortly into the address by Prince Buthelezi, a splinter group disrupted the address and left before proceedings were concluded.





"Incidents of attacks on businesses have since been reported in parts of the CBD where police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to restrain the growing crowd who attempted to move through the CBD via corner Bree and Twist Streets."





Peters said that many shops were closed while police remained on high alert to ensure minimum damages and criminality.





In the meantime, police remain on the ground and on high alert to ensure the safety of church-goers, shoppers and commuters who were caught up in the mayhem.





Police have now cautioned citizens to stay away from the Jeppestown area, MTN taxi rank and shops in the CBD until calm has been restored.





IOL