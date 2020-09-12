One dead, 28 injured in two Gauteng crashes

Johannesburg - A pedestrian has been killed and 28 other people have been injured, some of them critically, in two separate road accidents in Gauteng, paramedics said on Saturday.

A man, believed to be in his 30s, died after he was run over by a car on the R57 in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg on Friday night, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 7.30pm to find the light motor vehicle in the left lane of the road. "The body of a man was found lying underneath the car," he said.

Medics assessed the man and found that he had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead. The driver of the vehicle fortunately escaped injury. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

In the second accident, 28 people were injured, six of them critically, when the light delivery vehicle they were travelling in veered out of control and overturned on the Golden Highway in Eldorado Park in the southwest of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, he said.