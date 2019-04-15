File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - A man believed to be in his 40s was killed and another in his 20s injured following a shootout with police on the R558 in Protea Glen, Soweto, ER24 paramedics said in a statement on Monday. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said their paramedics arrived on the scene at 10:03 am to find the body of a man lying on the side of the road.

“Paramedics assessed the suspect and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his head and showed no signs of life. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” he said.

Further down the road, paramedics found a second suspect in the custody of local authorities. The man was assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his back.

“The man was treated and thereafter transported to a nearby hospital for further care. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” Meiring said.

African News Agency (ANA)