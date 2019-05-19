File photo: ER24

JOHANNESBURG - One person was killed and another was critically injured when they were hit by a train at Doornfontein Station in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Sunday. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 9pm on Friday night to find a provincial services paramedics already in attendance, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"One patient had already been pronounced dead on the scene by the provincial services. The second patient, a man in his 40s, was found to have sustained several injuries and was in a critical condition."

The man was treated for his injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before he was transported by ER24, with the aid of the provincial services paramedic, to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

The exact details surrounding the incident were not yet known, Meiring said.

African News Agency (ANA)