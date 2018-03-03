March 4 - A woman was killed and seven other people were injured when two cars collided on the R500 in Fochville, southwest of Johannesburg in Gauteng on Saturday night. Photo: ER24

FOCHVILLE - A woman was killed and seven other people were injured when two cars collided on the R500 in Fochville, southwest of Johannesburg in Gauteng on Saturday night, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene to find one car in the middle of the road, while the second was found about 100 metres away in the veld, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered several people seated around the cars, while a woman, believed to be 22 years old, was found lying 20 metres away from her car.

"Paramedics assessed the patients and found that seven people had sustained moderate injuries while the 22-year-old woman had sustained critical injuries. Paramedics immediately treated the patients and provided the critically injured woman with advanced life support interventions."

Once treated, the patients were transported to various hospitals for further treatment. While on route, the critically injured patient’s vital signs rapidly diminished. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and further advanced life support was initiated. Unfortunately, the woman finally succumbed to her injuries in hospital, Meiring said.

African News Agency/ANA