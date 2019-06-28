File picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - One person has been shot dead and seven others suffered gunshot wounds in Roodepoort, paramedics at the scene said on Friday evening. Shawn Herbst, spokesperson for Netcare 911, said: "At 16H49 Friday late afternoon Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting on Albertina Sisulu Road near Onslow Avenue in Florida, Roodepoort.

"Reports from the scene indicate that groups of what was alleged to be minors opened fire on each other resulting in one adult male being killed and seven other adult males being shot," said Herbst.

Police have cordoned off the scene. Investigations are under way, but no one has been arrested yet.

