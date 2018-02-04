February 4 - One person died and six were injured, some seriously, when the bakkie they were travelling in veered off the R501 and rolled several times about 10km from Carletonville in Gauteng early on Sunday morning. Photo: ER24

CARLETONVILLE - One person died and six were injured, some seriously, when the bakkie they were travelling in veered off the R501 and rolled several times about 10km from Carletonville in Gauteng early on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

At about 4.30am, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the bakkie on the side of the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

"All of its occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Three people, including a 16-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries. An emergency helicopter was called to the scene to airlift one of the seriously injured occupants to hospital.

"Sadly, the patient succumbed to his injuries on route to hospital. The other two seriously injured patients were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Four moderately injured patients were transported by ambulance to Carletonville Hospital for further care."

The cause of the accident was not yet known, Vermaak said.

African News Agency/ANA