Port Elizabeth - One person was seriously injured in an accident involving a light motor vehicle and a delivery van on Thursday near the Cradlestone Mall on the way to Pretoria, Netcare 911 said.
The medical care service said it responded to reports of the collision on the N14 between Johannesburg and Pretoria and that a Netcare 2 specialised helicopter ambulance airlifted one person who had been seriously injured in the crash to a nearby hospital.
Several occupants of the vehicles involved in the crash were treated at the scene for minor to moderate injuries and were then transported to a hospital for further medical attention, Netcare 911 said.
African News Agency (ANA)