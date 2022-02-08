One suspect arrested after allegedly torching Blue Train coach, two more on the run

Pretoria - Arsonists set a coach on the Blue Train alight, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, at the company’s Engineering facility at Koedoespoort, in Pretoria, Transnet said in a statement.

“Transnet SOC Ltd (Transnet) is investigating the cause of a fire, which broke out in a coach of the Blue Train early on Tuesday morning, while the train was in for repairs at the company’s Engineering facility in Koedoespoort,” said Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi.

“Three suspects were seen fleeing the scene. One person was apprehended by Transnet security personnel and handed over to the police.

“Two other suspects are still at large,” added Shezi.