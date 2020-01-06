One construction worker died and three others were injured at a building site on Monday during a partial building collapse. Photo: Netcare

Durban - One construction worker died and three others were injured when a building on Benoni's Liverpool Street collapsed on Monday afternoon, paramedics have said. According to Shawn Herbst, media liaison officer for Netcare Limited, reports of the collapse were received at 3.44pm.

"Reports from the scene indicate that four adult male construction workers became trapped under rumble when a portion of a building that was under construction collapsed.

"Medics assessed the scene and found that one worker had sustained fatal injuries. [He] was declared deceased at the scene," said Herbst.