JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Education on Tuesday said the number of online applications had hit the 180,000 mark on only the second day of registration.

The total of 180,313 by late morning Tuesday was up from the 144,124 on the opening day of registrations on Monday.

Applications for Grade one and eight commenced on Monday and will close midnight on May 28, 2018.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was pleased with the opening day of registrations as the system was efficient in handling the large volume of applications, with over 10,000 applications being received in the first ten minutes on Monday.

“We have identified a few challenges when parents entering home and work addresses incorrectly, delays with sending waiting list number and web operating systems.

“With regards to the addresses, we appeal to parents to first select their municipality, then select the town (Johannesburg, Pretoria, Randburg etc), thereafter, parents can select the township or suburb in which they live. When you follow this procedure, you should not have a problem with finding your street address,” Mabona said.

Mabona urged parents to make use of Google Chrome, as their site was linked with Google Maps, which makes it easier with regards to the addresses. Google Chrome was faster and most compatible with the online application system.

“The online application system is the future. It provides for a fair and equitable opportunity for parents to apply at public schools. We are very humbled by the support and response from parents,” said MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Mabona said any parent who lacks access to the internet or requires face-to-face assistance should visit one of the decentralised application centers or a community library. The Department will operate 57 admissions centres across the 15 education districts.

