Online dating scammer sentenced to seven years after demanding R8m to stop leaking nude videos onto social media

Pretoria – The Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday sentenced Chinedu Jonathan Madueke to seven years for fraud and extortion with five years suspended on condition that he is not convicted for the same charges during the suspension period. Madueke was arrested on May 14 2022 by the Hawks after he was positively identified as a wanted suspect by authorities at OR Tambo International Airport departing to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Story continues below Advertisement

He pleaded guilty to extorting $800 US ( R12 384.15) from a victim which he met on an online dating platform. The identity of the victim cannot be revealed. It was reported that in March 2020, Madueke introduced himself to the complainant on an online dating site as a female model from Italy named “Ruth”. The two seemingly hit it off and started dating, which resulted in an exchange of nude videos.

“A few months later, the complainant alleged that Madueke demanded an enticement of approximately $500 000 (R8m) from him, to avoid his nude video from being leaked on social media,” said police spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu. Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the prosecutor argued that the accused misrepresented himself, and took advantage of the complainant's feelings. “He asked the court to send a strong message that the online scamming of innocent and unsuspecting individuals will not be tolerated. The complainant was satisfied that Madueke pleaded guilty and paid back the money he extorted from him,” said Mjonondwane.

Story continues below Advertisement