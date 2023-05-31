Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

OR Tambo International Airport declared safe after bomb threat hoax

OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: OR Tambo International Airport/Facebook

OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: OR Tambo International Airport/Facebook

Published 50m ago

Share

Johannesburg - The OR Tambo International Airport has been declared safe after a suspected bomb threat earlier on Wednesday led to people being evacuated as a precautionary measure at the domestic arrivals section of the airport.

Police sources told IOL on Wednesday that a bomb threat was reported, and along with private security, a thorough sweep was conducted at the airport.

This led to the evacuation, but after thorough sweeping, police had since concluded the bomb threat was a hoax and had declared the airport safe again.

Gauteng police directed queries to national headquarters in Pretoria as the airport was a national key point.

A spokesperson for the police could not be reached, but a statement was expected to follow.

The OR Tambo International Airport later tweeted that the airport had been declared safe.

“The airport has been declared safe by the security cluster. The airport is operating normally. All domestic arrival flights are currently disembarking. We apologize for the inconvenience caused,” the OR Tambo Airport said in a tweet at 8pm.

Earlier, Acsa said the evacuation was a precautionary measure while police investigated.

“We do profusely apologize for the inconvenience caused,” said Acsa in a tweet on Wednesday.

Acsa’s communications specialist Samukelo Khambule said she was still in a meeting when contacted by IOL around 7pm. She said she would be releasing a statement soon.

She did not answer calls when prompted. Khambula would only respond via text asking to be texted but failed to answer any of the texts sent to her.

IOL

Related Topics:

security measures (defence)air transportcrimeAirports Company South AfricaGautengCrime and courtsAirports

Share

Recent stories by:

Sihle Mlambo
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe