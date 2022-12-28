Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

OR Tambo International Airport gripped by flight delays as ‘challenges’ hit fuel supply

OR Tambo International Airport. File picture: OR Tambo International Airport/Facebook

OR Tambo International Airport. File picture: OR Tambo International Airport/Facebook

Published 21m ago

Share

Cape Town - Thousands of passengers using South Africa’s busiest airport experience flight delays on Wednesday as fuel supply shortages hit OR Tambo International Airport.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said the supply from the fuel storage facility to the main hydrant system was where the challenge lay.

Story continues below Advertisement

ACSA said this had affected refuelling of aircraft. It said technicians were on-site.

“OR Tambo Fuel Services Company used a manual system through fuel browsers to fuel aircraft. Technicians are on site and have resolved the issue. They are constantly monitoring the situation,” it said.

ACSA said they were experiencing delays with domestic departures as well as international departures.

More on this

In September, Cape Town International Airport also suffered a jet fuel shortage.

The shortage was caused by rough seas delaying an oil tanker’s delivery of the product to the port, which in turn led to the imposition of rationing and the cancellation a scheduled flight by American carrier United Airlines from Newark, New Jersey, to Cape Town.

The airport asked airlines to limit fuel intake in Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

In October, the tanker carrying fuel was successfully docked and ACSA spokesperson Gopolang Peme said once the jet fuel was tested successfully it would be pumped into its refinery.

[email protected]

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

diesel fuelAirports Company South AfricaGautengSouth AfricaFuel

Share

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke