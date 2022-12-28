OR Tambo International Airport gripped by flight delays as ‘challenges’ hit fuel supply

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said the supply from the fuel storage facility to the main hydrant system was where the challenge lay.

Cape Town - Thousands of passengers using South Africa’s busiest airport experience flight delays on Wednesday as fuel supply shortages hit OR Tambo International Airport.

ACSA said this had affected refuelling of aircraft. It said technicians were on-site.

“OR Tambo Fuel Services Company used a manual system through fuel browsers to fuel aircraft. Technicians are on site and have resolved the issue. They are constantly monitoring the situation,” it said.

ACSA said they were experiencing delays with domestic departures as well as international departures.