Nadia Goetham passed away on Sunday. Picture: Instagram
Nadia Goetham passed away on Sunday. Picture: Instagram

’Our hearts are shattered’ – Tributes pour in for media maven Nadia Goetham

By Se-Anne Rall

DURBAN: The South African publishing community is mourning the death of beloved publisher Nadia Goetham.

Her family confirmed that she passed from a Covid-19-related illness yesterday.

In a short statement released last night, the Goetham family said details of the memorial service and funeral would be announced in due course.

The family said: “Nadia, who carved her early career in print journalism and later made her mark in the book publishing arena, will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her death was swift and untimely. Our hearts are shattered.”

Publishing house, BlackBirdBooks founder, Thabiso Mahlape, said Goetham believed in Blackbird Books when no one else did.

“When we were written off and blackballed, Nadia stood up for us, sometimes at great personal cost.

“If anything, we will seek to carry on if only to see her dream for us to become a reality. As she so often said: ’Where there's a will, there is a way.’ We will try to find our will again.”

Mahlape said that out of respect for Goetham, BlackBirdBooks would attend to only urgent queries which could impact on certain orders.

Tributes have been flooding social media following news of Goetham’s death.

