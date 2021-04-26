’Our hearts are shattered’ – Tributes pour in for media maven Nadia Goetham

DURBAN: The South African publishing community is mourning the death of beloved publisher Nadia Goetham.

Her family confirmed that she passed from a Covid-19-related illness yesterday.

In a short statement released last night, the Goetham family said details of the memorial service and funeral would be announced in due course.

The family said: “Nadia, who carved her early career in print journalism and later made her mark in the book publishing arena, will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Her death was swift and untimely. Our hearts are shattered.”

Publishing house, BlackBirdBooks founder, Thabiso Mahlape, said Goetham believed in Blackbird Books when no one else did.

“When we were written off and blackballed, Nadia stood up for us, sometimes at great personal cost.

“If anything, we will seek to carry on if only to see her dream for us to become a reality. As she so often said: ’Where there's a will, there is a way.’ We will try to find our will again.”

Mahlape said that out of respect for Goetham, BlackBirdBooks would attend to only urgent queries which could impact on certain orders.

Tributes have been flooding social media following news of Goetham’s death.

Never met anyone as obsessed with storytelling and storytellers as she was. She connected so many people and changed so many lives. We will miss your positive energy and your big heart #RIPNadiaGoetham 🙏🏽🕊 pic.twitter.com/FzVNyKSFlP — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) April 26, 2021

I'm not really sure how to get going this morning. Got home last night & read of @NGoetham's passing. I only "met" her here. Did not know her in person. Yet her posts always resonated positivity. And I sit here thinking of her family & friends. It hurts. #RIPNadiaGoetham. — Peter Herring (@PeterHerring) April 26, 2021

Really sad to hear that @NGoetham has died. She was convinced there was a book inside all of us and was determined to cajole and squeeze it out - with great care. A truly special person. I’ll miss her energy, her compassion, her soul. #RIPNadiaGoetham — Chris Vick (@chrisvick3) April 26, 2021

❤️ I used to call Nadia "Mother Publisher" because of how she'd hand-hold you through all the steps of writing a book and then scold you when she'd see you doing other things besides writing.



She hated the name at first. Then came to love it. ❤️😔 #RIPNadiaGoetham https://t.co/Nqbp4ezOxq — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) April 26, 2021