Outrage as woman attacked at same building Karabo Mokoena was murdered
Gauteng / 11 November 2019, 11:57am / KHANYISILE NGCOBO
Sandton - An attack on a woman at the same luxurious apartment block Karabo Mokoena was brutally murdered two years ago has sparked outrage and a hunt for the suspect believed to be behind it.
The incident happened at Sandton Skye Apartments in the early hours of Sunday morning.
This is the same building Mokoena was last seen entering to visit her ex-boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe before he murdered her and disposed of her body in 2017.
The charred remains of her body were discovered days later in Lyndhurst.
Mantsoe was convicted of her murder last year and sentenced to a cumulative 32 years in prison for the murder.
On Monday morning, videos emerged of the alleged incident and in one of them, a woman can be seen lying on the floor while paramedics attend to her. In another, she can be seen with blood on her legs while a friend wipes blood off her face.