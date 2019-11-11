Outrage as woman attacked at same building Karabo Mokoena was murdered









Photo: The Popcorn Room/Screengrab. Sandton - An attack on a woman at the same luxurious apartment block Karabo Mokoena was brutally murdered two years ago has sparked outrage and a hunt for the suspect believed to be behind it. The incident happened at Sandton Skye Apartments in the early hours of Sunday morning. This is the same building Mokoena was last seen entering to visit her ex-boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe before he murdered her and disposed of her body in 2017. The charred remains of her body were discovered days later in Lyndhurst. Mantsoe was convicted of her murder last year and sentenced to a cumulative 32 years in prison for the murder.

On Monday morning, videos emerged of the alleged incident and in one of them, a woman can be seen lying on the floor while paramedics attend to her. In another, she can be seen with blood on her legs while a friend wipes blood off her face.

This happened at the Sandton Skye Apartments. Please help us find Mike he’s on the run. #StopWomenAbuse pic.twitter.com/GB6UAtYSSf — ThePopcornRoom (@thepopcornroom) November 11, 2019

Pieces of broken bottles are seen scattered across the messy room.

Owen Manhire, owner of emergency services provider Ralmed explained that they received a call from building security and rushed there.

"On arrival, we went up and found a lady who was lying down. She wasn't really responsive. She was in shock and she had about two, three female friends around her and one guy.

"She was hit by a bottle, she had cuts on the head, leg and hands. We quickly managed to stabilise her and we rushed her to the nearest hospital," he explained.

Manhire described chaotic scene when paramedics arrived, saying there was blood in the lift and broken bottles all around.

According to Manhire, the woman - who is from Soweto - claimed the man who attacked her was an ex-boyfriend.

Manhire said the woman told them that she was at her current boyfriend's place with friends when the ex, who's friends with the current partner, visited and a fight ensued.

"When she broke up with her ex, she started dating the ex's friend. Now when the ex came to visit his friend, he found her there and [allegedly] out of jealousy attacked her.

"It took them (friends) a while to even convince the guys to phone security to get medical assistance," he said.

It's not clear if the woman is still in hospital but Manhire confirmed that she suffered a concussion.

Sandton police confirmed that a case had been opened but were yet to provide more details on the incident.