Over 1 300 new Covid-19 infections in Gauteng, hospitalised patients drop to 4 144

Johannesburg - There were over 1 317 new coronavirus infections in Gauteng, the provincial health department said on Thursday. This comes as more than 2.8 million people have been vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus in the province.

It said the number of patients hospitalised had dropped to 4 144, while 1 317 more people have been infected with the virus in the province in the past 24 hours. Infections in the province have been on a gradual decline under the adjusted level 3 of the lockdown which was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the start of August. Gauteng Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of Wednesday, stood at 900 916.

This as more than 871 650 people have recovered from the virus, while more than 18 492 have succumbed to the virus. “A total number of 4 144 people are currently hospitalised in the public and private facilities,” said Kekana. Kekana said 1 862 people were hospitalised in public sector hospitals, while another 2 282 people were in private facilities.

In terms of vaccinations, Kekana said over 2.8 million had been vaccinated against the virus to date. Gauteng Premier David Makhura last week expressed that he was not happy with the number of vaccinations that was taking place in the province and wanted more people to get their jabs. The under-35 group have provided a boost in the government’s mass vaccination drive, while on Tuesday, a pilot programme which would see minibus- taxis ferry the elderly - those over 50 - kicked off in parts of Gauteng, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The pilot run is expected to run until September 4, before a decision is taken on whether to roll it out to all provinces. The Gauteng provincial government and the SABC also announced on Wednesday that the public broadcaster’s headquarters in Auckland Park would be used as a pop-up vaccination site from Thursday until Saturday. On Thursday, on the first day of the pop-up site at the SABC, many came out to get their jabs.