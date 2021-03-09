Over 118 000 health workers vaccinated, 991 new infections and 103 Covid-19 deaths

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says 118 247 healthcare workers have now been vaccinated in the country since the Johnson & Johnson doses arrived in February.

South Africa kicked off its mass vaccination programme in February after the J&J vaccine doses touched down.

In phase 1 of the vaccination programme, only healthcare workers in the public and private sector are being vaccinated as they are most at risk to Covid-19 infection.

They are being vaccinated as part of the Sisonke Protocol, a study, which allows the government to roll out the vaccine to health workers while awaiting the necessary approvals from the SA Health Products Regulator.

In terms of Covid-19 infections, he said there were 991 new infections, as well as 103 new deaths, which took the country’s death toll since March last year to 50 906 deaths.