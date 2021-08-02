Over 2 000 new infections in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - At least 2 000 more people were infected with the coronavirus in Gauteng as of Sunday, the Gauteng Health Department said on Monday. It said 2 040 new cases of the Covid-19 were confirmed on Monday; taking cumulative cases in the province to over 863 533 since last March.

Over 16 983 people have also since died in Covid-19-related facilities, while more than 819 815 have successfully recovered from the virus. Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said over 6 776 people were currently being treated and cared for at hospitals around the province,. Over 3 129 were in public hospitals and 3 647 were in private hospitals. A total of 1 848 934 vaccines had been administered in the province as of Sunday, she said.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as of Sunday was 863 533, with 819 815 recoveries and 16 983 deaths. Covid-19 infections appeared to be slowing slightly in the province and officials believe the province has now seen the worst of the third wave. South Africa went into an adjusted level three of the lockdown last Monday after more than three weeks of a stricter level four of the lockdown which saw gatherings banned, all alcohol sales banned and schools shut as South Africa entered the third wave of the virus.

Under an adjusted level three of the lockdown, restaurants have been allowed to reopen their doors for in-house dining, the alcohol sales ban has been lifted and limited religious gatherings have been allowed. President Cyril Ramaphosa also announced measures to help struggling sectors which were hindered by forced closures as a result of the lockdown and were also severely impacted by looting. The social relief of distress grant of R350 for the unemployed has also been reintroduced, until March next year.