Over 280 power outage complaints reported in Randburg area

Joburg - Joburg City Power has apologised to thousands of residents in the Randburg area who have been affected by power outages in the past 24 hours. City Power said it had received over 286 outage complaints in the Randburg area, with suburbs such as Randpark Ridge, Bromhof, Ferndale, Fountainebeau, Randpark, Bromhof, Windsor, Boskruin and Northriding among those affected.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a statement shared on Twitter, City Power confirmed its Randburg Service Delivery Centre had received complaints of power not returning after load shedding. South Africa is currently gripped with Stage 6 load shedding which has seen Joburg residents experiencing over 11.5 hours of load shedding per day, usually in intervals of one 2.5 hour and two intervals of 4.5 hours of load shedding. City Power said on Tuesday it had received high call volumes in the Randburg area.

These include: A mini-sub distributing power to Randpark had a blown fuse in Arend Street and a team was working on restoring power after load shedding. In Bromhof, a street pole was struck causing a power outage in Tin Road. City Power said operators had been dispatched to investigate.

Story continues below Advertisement

Other areas which had been affected earlier included Ferndale, Fountainebeau, Randpark, Bromhof, Windsor and Boskruin, where a transformer tripped at the Beyers sub-station. “Operators have been dispatched and are working on restoring power. The power supply has been restored. “Northriding subs 11KV distributing Randpark Ridge tripped on overcurrent due to overload.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Power supply has been fully restored. “We will continue to update the affected customers on the progress on Cllrs WhatsApp groups and as well on Social Media @CityPowerJhb,” said City Power. City Power has urged residents to log isolated incidents and any other electricity-related queries on citypower.mobi.