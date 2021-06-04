Over 5 600 new Covid-19 infections, 66 000 more people vaccinated

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced 5 668 new coronavirus infections, taking South Africa’s total cases to over 1.68 million since last March.

He also announced that 67 people had succumbed to the virus, with the Gauteng, Free State and Western Cape provinces having the most deaths on Friday.

A cloud continues to hang over Mkhize’s head and on Friday, the minister was absent in Parliament on Friday where his department’s budget vote was being delivered.

The budget was passed while he chose to abstain from the meeting, citing legal advice after he was linked with the controversial R150m communications tender awarded to Digital Vibes, who are reportedly his close associates.

In his daily coronavirus update to the nation, Mkhize said over 43 000 people had been tested for the virus in the past 24 hours.

Covid deaths:

Gauteng - 24 deaths

Free State - 23

Western Cape - 8

KZN - 5

Eastern Cape - 4

Northern Cape - 3

The latest death figures bring South Africa’s virus-related death toll to over 56 832 deaths since last year.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

“Our recoveries now stand at 1 570 975, representing a recovery rate of 93,2%,” said Mkhize.

Meanwhile, in terms of the Phase 2 of the mass vaccination programme, 66,044 elderly people had been vaccinated in the past 24 hours - with the most vaccinations taking place in Gauteng - 18 000, Western Cape - 13 000, KZN - 10 000 and Limpopo - 8200.

Mass vaccination data also showed that more women were getting vaccinated than men. The data shows that for every three vaccinations, one is male, and two are female.

South Africa has to date vaccinated 1,26 million people, among those, 847 000 women have been inoculated, compared to just 418 000 men.

Click here for vaccination sites for the elderly in your area.

