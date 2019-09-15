File picture: SAPS Twitter

Johannesburg - Intensified crime combatting operations in Gauteng this weekend have resulted in the arrest of more than 900 suspects and the recovery of 15 illegal firearms, police said on Sunday. "Gauteng police are still sending a strong warning to those who continue to undermine the rule of law that the law will have no mercy for perpetrators of crime, including those who incite violence among our community," Captain Mavela Masondo said.

The people of Gauteng should expect high police visibility in areas that were recently affected by public violence - among others, roadblocks, stop-and-search operations, and raids and confiscation of counterfeit goods.

To this end, 128 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni for crimes including dealing in drugs, rape, hijacking, possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, dealing in dagga, driving under the influence of alcohol, and assault. More than 110 others were arrested by police in Tshwane for committing crimes such as business burglary, possession of an illegal firearm, attempted murder, robbery, attempt to escape from lawful custody, and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

In operations conducted in Johannesburg and on the West Rand, more than 700 suspects were arrested for armed robbery, murder, assault, business robbery, house breaking, driving under the influence of alcohol, and possession of drugs, among other crimes.

Other suspects were arrested in other parts of Gauteng for various other crimes. All arrested suspects would appear in various magistrate's courts in Gauteng in due course, Masondo said.

Police were still searching for the owner of a house where a drug laboratory was discovered in Central Western Jabavu, Soweto, over the weekend. Chemicals and equipment suspected to be used to manufacture drugs were seized. The value was yet to be determined.

SAPS management in Gauteng thanked community members who continued to help the police in the fight against crime and those who chose not to keep quiet when crime was committed under their watch, Masondo said.

African News Agency/ANA