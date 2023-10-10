Pakistani Association wants probe into the deaths of Soweto children who died after eating biscuits

The Pakistan Association Southern Africa (Pasa) wants law enforcement agencies to investigate the cause of death of the two children who died after eating biscuits they bought from a tuck shop in Naledi, Soweto, south of Johannesburg. "If it is determined that the children's deaths were indeed caused by the biscuits they consumed, we insist that the shop owner be arrested and held accountable," said Pasa president Mansha Mohammed.

He said the association was committed to seeking justice for the two children and correcting misinformation regarding the shop owner's nationality. He said the shop owner was not of Pakistani origin. He said it was important to rectify the information about the nationality of the shop owner to prevent any unwarranted backlash against the Pakistani community.

"The incident itself, resulting in the heartbreaking loss of two young lives and the hospitalisation of two other children, has sent shock waves throughout the community. Pasa expresses its profound grief and shock over this tragedy and calls for a comprehensive investigation into the matter." Two children died and two others were admitted to hospital a week ago, after they reportedly purchased biscuits at a tuck shop in Naledi and started vomiting afterwards. Gauteng police said an inquest docket was registered for investigation.

Following the deaths of the two children, shops owned by foreign nationals in the Soweto area were temporarily closed. Pasa expresses concern over these closures and appealed for a peaceful resolution. The association said it remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborate with local communities in a spirit of peace and respect.