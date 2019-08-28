Palesa Madiba murder accused Dumisani Mkhwanazi. File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - The court case of Dumisani Mkhwanazi, the man accused of murdering 19-year-old University of Johannesburg (UJ) student Palesa Madiba, was on Wednesday postponed for the second time in as many weeks by the Protea Magistrate's Court in Soweto. Magistrate Zweli Zwakhe’s postponed the murder case because he said the indictment in the matter was not ready yet.

“The matter is postponed to the 17th of September for the purposes of delivering the indictment to you,” said Zwakhe.

Madiba was reported missing after she spent a weekend in Phiri, Soweto, at the home of her friend, Tshidi Mkhwanazi.

The UJ student had been expected back home in Diepkloof after the weekend, but she never arrived.

The search for the teenager went on for more than two years until 2015, when police - acting on a tip off - finally recovered human remains in a shallow grave in Mkhwanazi's backyard.

Earlier this month police arrested the friend's 36-year-old uncle, Dumisani Mkhwanazi, in connection with Madiba's murder. He remains in custody.

African News Agency (ANA)