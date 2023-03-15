Pandemic of clueless hospital CEOs in Gauteng says Health Ombud after damning findings at Raheema Moosa Hospital

Pretoria - Despite recommending that CEO Nozuko Mkabayi be replaced at the “filthy, neglected and unsafe” Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Joburg, Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba said the crisis of leadership bedevilled several hospitals in Gauteng. Speaking to “Newzroom Afrika” on Wednesday morning, following his damning report on the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital’s CEO, Makgoba said the problem of leadership at Gauteng hospitals was endemic.

“I pointed out to him (Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi) that I did an investigation at Tembisa, and the CEO there was suspended, and the next CEO was suspended there, there is a suspension of a CEO at Kalafong, there is a resignation at George Mukhari, there is a pending retirement at Bara – there is something about the CEOs in Gauteng, and I jokingly felt that the Gauteng Health Department should have a conversation with Eskom in terms of changing their CEOs,” said Makgoba. “Maybe they might give each other lessons there.” The Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Coronationville, Joburg. File Photo: Wesley Fester The professor said the lack of leadership at government hospitals “is a pandemic in South Africa”.

“Maybe it is an understatement to say we have very poor quality leadership, and I think when you have that kind of leadership, what else can you expect when you charge leaders to appoint? They can only appoint people similar to them. People like to reproduce themselves or something closer to themselves,” he said. “It is very sad, sobering that we do not seem to appreciate the importance of quality in what we do. Quality either in hospital research, or in services or in political services, it is very important. It seems to be a dimension of our lives that we do not pay too much attention to.” On Tuesday, Makgoba handed over his report to Health Minister Joe Phaahla at a media briefing.

There were numerous complaints, including health-care professionals who complained of low morale, before Makgoba was mandated to carry out the investigation. Makgoba said his investigation found that the situation was worse than the complaints about Rahima Moosa Hospital suggested. “What I found was worse than the complaints I received, but that is the nature of being an investigator. You look at the whole picture that contributes towards what may have appeared to be complaints. You learn this as a doctor, that a person comes to you complaining of a headache and there is a myriad other things that you find which relates to the headache that was the first complaint,” he said.

Last year, the South African Medical Association said it was dismayed and angered at the “continued persecution” of one of the whistle-blowers, paediatric gastroenterologist Dr Tim de Maayer, after he was recently reinstated at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Gauteng following the furore caused by his suspension. Sama chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said De Maayer was persecuted by officials at the hospital after he was suspended in June for speaking out against the poor conditions which caused the deaths and disability of children at the facility. “Following a public outcry and pressure from medical entities, Dr De Maayer’s suspension was lifted. However, it has now emerged that a disciplinary process against Dr Maayer has begun which could lead to his eventual dismissal,” Mzukwa said at the time.

He said De Maayer’s brave exposure of conditions at Rahima Moosa set an example for medical professionals across the country whose first responsibility was to their patients, not the facilities who employed them. “What is happening with Dr De Maayer now is nothing more than a vindictive attempt by hospital authorities to silence a critic of their poor administration. This is unscrupulous, unethical and shameful behaviour by the CEO, Dr Nozuko Mkabayi, and must be halted immediately,” said Mzukwa. “The current situation is dire, and it is equally shameful that the Gauteng Department of Health has not intervened sooner to deal effectively with the matter. Of greater concern, is that it appears little movement is being made to improve the conditions at the hospital that Dr De Maayer addressed initially.”