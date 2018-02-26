Immigration officials leave the ANN7 studios after the Midrand-based offices of the Gupta-linked TV station were raided. Work permits of several staff members from India, including 10 managers, have allegedly expired. Picture: Matthews Baloyi/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Staff members at The New Age and TV station ANN7 were left confused and in a panic as they were yet to receive their February salaries by midday on Monday.

Earlier, reports trickled in that workers at the former Gupta owned company had not received their monthly salary, believed to be normally paid by the 26th day of each month.

According to workers, this has caused panic and fear, especially in light of recent developments affecting Gupta linked companies.

An ANN7 employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that they had not yet received their monthly salary and were told it would be paid later on in the day.

"We're going to get paid later on today and some tomorrow, depending on what bank you use.

"Originally, our pay date was the 26th [but] I think people were expecting to be paid on Friday [because] normally we get paid between the 25th and 26th."

This was confirmed by another staff member, who said while workers normally got paid by the 26th, the delay in getting salaries was nothing new.

She explained that the problems with their salaries started in 2016 when all four major banks cut ties with Gupta-linked companies, citing concerns that their reputations may suffer as well as worries over possible money laundering.

The worker, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: “We don’t know what bank they are currently using and maybe that’s why there has been problems with payments,” she said, adding that workers were now worried that just like at the mines, people will not be paid their salaries.

This in seeming reference to reports that Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga failed to pay workers their salaries this past month.

Workers have reportedly gone on strike to demand their salaries, and were also demanding answers about the future of the mine, which has been placed under business rescue.

Company spokesperson Gary Naidoo was yet to respond to questions sent at the time of publishing.

