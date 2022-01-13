Parents should not threaten officials with violence, says Lesufi

Rustenburg – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called on parents, seeking admission for their children, not to threaten officials with violence. “We are aware that our district offices are pressured with parents who seek assistance on late applications, and those who are unhappy with schools they were offered,” Lesufi said on Thursday.

“Our officials are working tirelessly to assist all parents. We also wish to appeal to the public not to threaten officials with violence, it is really unfair to them,” added Lesufi. He said less than 596 Grade one and eight pupils were currently in the process of being placed at schools in the province. While parents elsewhere in Gauteng were seeking admission for their children, in Orange Farm, classes were disrupted on Thursday, at a school catering for pupils with special needs.

Some community members allegedly barred pupils and teachers from entering the Duzenendlela School, demanding that the school be converted into a mainstream school, as well as claiming that the school excludes some pupils. The community members also demanded jobs and tenders from the school, accusing the school governing body (SGB) of appointing people outside the community. Duzenendlela is one of the few schools that teaches pupils with special needs.