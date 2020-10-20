Pastor among those arrested by Hawks for R102 million fraud

Pretoria – The Hawks have arrested a pastor and three other people for alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the suspects range in age from 25 to 39.

Mogale said the first couple were arrested on Saturday.

“The woman was arrested in Sandton while her husband was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.”

The accused, Willah Mudolo and Zethu Mudolo, have appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court and are expected to apply for bail on October 30.