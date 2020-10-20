Pastor among those arrested by Hawks for R102 million fraud
Pretoria – The Hawks have arrested a pastor and three other people for alleged involvement in fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the suspects range in age from 25 to 39.
Mogale said the first couple were arrested on Saturday.
“The woman was arrested in Sandton while her husband was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.”
The accused, Willah Mudolo and Zethu Mudolo, have appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court and are expected to apply for bail on October 30.
“On Tuesday, the team made a further arrest of another couple allegedly involved in the same case,” Mogale said.
The woman, 39, was arrested in her home while her husband handed himself over at Silverton police station along with an entourage of attorneys.
“The second couple is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s court soon, ”said Mogale
IOL