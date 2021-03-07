Peter Matlare, Deputy CEO of Absa, dies of Covid-19 complications

Peter Matlare, Absa Group deputy CEO, has died after a battle with Covid-19, his family confirmed on Sunday.

At the time of his passing, Matlare was Deputy CEO of Absa, with responsibility for operations outside South Africa.

Matlare previously held the positions of Chief Executive Officer at Tiger Brands and Chief Executive Officer at the SABC. He was also a senior Group Executive at Vodacom.

“Peter was a consummate professional, who made an immense contribution to business in South Africa and across the African continent. He was passionate about transforming businesses, and believed deeply in the potential of Africa. He also created opportunities for dozens of young managers and professionals to expand their horizons in the businesses he led,” Matlare’s family said in a statement on Sunday.

“Family was a cornerstone of Peter’s life. He was a pillar of strength around whom the family coalesced. He used his talent and passion for cooking to regularly gather the family for Sunday lunches, and maintain deep connections in the family. His support for family, friends and colleagues has left a lasting legacy. May his soul rest in peace.”