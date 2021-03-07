Peter Matlare, Deputy CEO of Absa, dies of Covid-19 complications
Peter Matlare, Absa Group deputy CEO, has died after a battle with Covid-19, his family confirmed on Sunday.
At the time of his passing, Matlare was Deputy CEO of Absa, with responsibility for operations outside South Africa.
Matlare previously held the positions of Chief Executive Officer at Tiger Brands and Chief Executive Officer at the SABC. He was also a senior Group Executive at Vodacom.
“Peter was a consummate professional, who made an immense contribution to business in South Africa and across the African continent. He was passionate about transforming businesses, and believed deeply in the potential of Africa. He also created opportunities for dozens of young managers and professionals to expand their horizons in the businesses he led,” Matlare’s family said in a statement on Sunday.
“Family was a cornerstone of Peter’s life. He was a pillar of strength around whom the family coalesced. He used his talent and passion for cooking to regularly gather the family for Sunday lunches, and maintain deep connections in the family. His support for family, friends and colleagues has left a lasting legacy. May his soul rest in peace.”
An Absa spokesperson said: “Out of respective for the family’s wishes, we are not able to communicate anything at this stage, to confirm or otherwise. We will communicate as soon as we can.”
Tributes have being pouring in for the business leader and media executive.
The 4 bosses who recognised something “special” in me, were Peter Matlare, Phil Molefe, Snuki Zikalala and @mthombothi these are the men who opened doors for me and gave me a shot as a news anchor @SABCNews. Ngi nje nje yibo. Thank you gentlemen. Farewell Peter Matlare RIP 🕊🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/HFZ96N0hOP— Lerato Mbele (@mbele_lnb) March 7, 2021
So in Peter Matlare an era and chapter closes for excellence in business acumen especially where broadcasting is concerned. It is tragically sad. May his friends and family be comforted. May we never forget what he stood for and do our best to follow in his giant footsteps.— Kgomotso Moeketsi (@KGMoeketsi) March 7, 2021
Sudden by the passing of Peter Matlare, such amazing humble human being not so long ago he introduced me to his wife and 2 daughters. One of the best black CEO’s SA has ever had. May his soul Rest In Peace 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/coFXYS6AAw— INGA GUBEKA (@ingagubeka) March 7, 2021
Heart broken to learn of Peter Bambatha Matlare 's passing. Thank you, Bambatha , for being a wonderful mentor.💔 #PeterMatlhare pic.twitter.com/TCxmevXkjt— Kgaugelo KG Moxwale (@MotiveKG19) March 7, 2021