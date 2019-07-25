File photo: ER24

JOHANNESBURG - A 22-year-old woman died Thursday morning in a two vehicle collision along the N12 near the Xavier Road off-ramp, south of Johannesburg. ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, when paramedics arrived at the scene of the collision at 7.49am they found a crash damaged light motor vehicle in the slow lane and another one on the opposite side.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that a 22-year-old woman, found lying inside her vehicle, had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life," said Meiring.

"Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead."

The details surrounding the fatal collision remain sketchy, but local authorities were on the scene.

A 22-year-old woman died on Thursday morning in car collision along N12, near Xavier Road off-ramp. PHOTO: Supplied by ER24

African News Agency (ANA)