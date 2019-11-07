Johannesburg - It was a day of jubilation and excitement as the Springboks kicked off their victory tour following their successful campaign at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. South Africa beat England in Saturday's final in Japan to clinch a third World Cup title.

The trophy tour kicked off in Gauteng on Thursday with the Bok-branded bus travelling through parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

Thousands of fans gathered to greet and cheer the Boks as they made various stops in all three cities.

In Pretoria, the team first made a stop at the Union Buildings where President Cyril Ramaphosa was presented with the coveted Webb Ellis Cup by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi. They then moved to Tshwane House where they met City of Tshwane officials.