Springbok fans show support as their favourite team parade the Web Ellis trophy. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA).
Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi greets supporters during the Web Ellis trophy parade at Tshwane House. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA).
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Springboks Coach Rassie Erasmus and Captain Siya Kolisi at the Union Buildings on Thursday. Photo: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS
The Springboks greet supporters on the streets of Tshwane as they parade the Web Ellis Trophy. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA)
South Africa - Pretoria - 07 November 2019 - Springboks supporters cheering as the champions parade the Webb Ellis trophy at the Church Square. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency(ANA)
Students from Helpmekaar Kollege throw up items for the Boys to autograph during the Springbok bus parade through the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)
The Springboks get comfortable before their bus parade through the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)
Crowds at FNB Bank City as the Springboks make a stop on their Victory Tour. Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).
Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)
President Cyril Ramaphosa is flanked by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus as he welcomed the team to the Union Buildings after their Rugby World Cup win. PHOTO: Jonisayi Maromo/ANA
Photo: Ntswe Mokoena/GCIS.
Photo: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA).
Photo: Ntswe Mokoena/GCIS.
Hundreds of South Africans gathered to witness the start of the Springboks’ Victory Tour in Pretoria. Photo: Ntswe Mokoena/GCIS.
Fans greet the Springboks as they parade through the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi meets Orlando Pirates players as the Rugby World Cup-winning team visited Soweto.Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)
Workmen on a scaffolding at a construction site watch the Springbok bus parade through the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)
South Africa - Johannesburg - 07 November 2019 - Springboks supporters cheering as the Rugby World Cup champions parade the Webb Ellis trophy at Orlando Stadium Soweto. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)
The Springbok bus parade makes its way through the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)
Fans on a building balcony as the Springbok bus makes its way through the streets of Johannesburg. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)
Johannesburg - It was a day of jubilation and excitement as the Springboks kicked off their victory tour following their successful campaign at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. 

South Africa beat England in Saturday's final in Japan to clinch a third World Cup title.

The trophy tour kicked off in Gauteng on Thursday with the Bok-branded bus travelling through parts of Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto.

Thousands of fans gathered to greet and cheer the Boks as they made various stops in all three cities. 

In Pretoria, the team first made a stop at the Union Buildings where President Cyril Ramaphosa was presented with the coveted Webb Ellis Cup by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus and captain Siya Kolisi. They then moved to Tshwane House where they met City of Tshwane officials. 

The triumphant team then moved on to Joburg, where they made a stop at FNB Bank City, before moving on to Soweto where they met City of Joburg officials and the Orlando Pirates soccer team at the Orlando Stadium.

The winning team will also visit Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town on their five-day tour to show off the Webb Ellis trophy.

IOL