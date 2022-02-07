PICS: Biker seriously injured in Sandton crash, while two others killed in Kempton Park collision

PRETORIA – A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital on yesterday, after being seriously injured in a collision with a car at Sandton, Gauteng. “On Sunday afternoon, Netcare 911 responded to a collision on Cedar Road in Sandton. Reports indicate that a motorcycle and car were involved in a collision,” said Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

When medics from private emergency medical services arrived on scene, Herbst said they found that the patient, an adult male, had sustained “serious injuries”. “The patient was treated on scene by advanced life support paramedics before being airlifted by Netcare 911 helicopter to a specialist facility.” A MOTORCYCLIST was airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured in a collision with a car at Sandton. Photo: Netcare 911 In another incident, two men in their thirties were killed last night, while a third man and a woman suffered critical injuries following a collision between two light motor vehicles on Zuurfontein Road in Kempton Park.

“ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 5.15pm with the fire department and other law enforcement (agencies). The two vehicles were standing opposite each other in the road,” said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell. “Two males were found to have suffered fatal injuries and were entrapped in the one vehicle. Both showed no signs of life and were declared dead on arrival. A third male, believed to be 25 years of age, was found outside the same vehicle, having suffered critical injuries.” He was treated with advanced life support interventions before being transported through to Tembisa provincial hospital for further emergency treatment.