PICS: Concerns rise as second JMPD officer is shot in two days

PRETORIA – A 30-year-old Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer is in hospital after being shot at the corner of Lillian Ngoyi Street and Nugget Street in the Joburg CBD. Spokesperson for the JMPD, Xolani Fihla said officers were responding to an armed robbery complaint at a restaurant, when the robbers opened fire resulting in a shoot-out.

“One JMPD officer was shot. The officer was rushed to hospital after sustaining an injury to his right thigh and will undergo surgery to remove the bullet,” Fihla said. A manhunt began in the vicinity of the premises where the officer was shot. “Two male suspects were apprehended after a search at a dilapidated building at the corner of Nugget and Rahima Moosa Streets. Two firearms with live ammunition, a knife and a cellphone were found in their possession,” Fihla said.

“Two other suspects are on the run and it is suspected that one of those suspects was shot, as officers found a face mask with blood on it near the scene of the shooting. A male, suspected to be a customer at the restaurant was found dead on the scene.” Fihla said a deceased security guard was also found near the scene of the shooting. It has not yet been confirmed if his death is linked to the armed robbery. A 30-YEAR-OLD Joburg Metropolitan Police Department officer is in hospital after being shot during an armed robbery at a restaurant in the Joburg CBD. Photo: JMPD The JMPD officer shot on Wednesday, is the second member of the unit who has been shot in less two consecutive days.

The other JMPD officer was shot on Monday, when different law enforcement units intercepted cash in transit heist suspects in Rosettenville. “Both officers are in a stable condition and the JMPD acting chief of police Angie Mokasi strongly condemns the shootings, and commends officers for their swift response arresting the two suspects,” Fihla said. The arrested men will be charged with murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.