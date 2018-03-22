Rain continued to come down for a second day in and around Gauteng. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency/ANA
The Gauteng Weather Service warned motorists of extensive flooding in Centurion after the Hennops and Appies rivers broke their banks due to heavy rain. Picture: Gauteng Weather Service
In Centurion, a car drove into a sinkhole on the R55 leading to Valhalla. Picture: Gauteng Weather Service
Some parts of Pretoria were flooded on Friday as heavy rains lashed the city for a second day‚ knocking over trees and delaying traffic. Picture: Gauteng Weather Service
Johannesburg - Some parts of Pretoria were flooded on Friday as heavy rains lashed the city for a second day‚ knocking over trees and causing huge traffic delays.

The Gauteng Weather Service warned motorists of extensive flooding in Centurion after the Hennops and Appies rivers broke their banks due to the heavy rain.

Motorists have also been cautioned to avoid the R55 leading to Valhalla after a car drove into a sinkhole.

Residents have been to avoid all streams and low-lying areas when flooded and were warned not to attempt hazardous crossings.

