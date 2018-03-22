Johannesburg - Some parts of Pretoria were flooded on Friday as heavy rains lashed the city for a second day‚ knocking over trees and causing huge traffic delays.

The Gauteng Weather Service warned motorists of extensive flooding in Centurion after the Hennops and Appies rivers broke their banks due to the heavy rain.

Motorists have also been cautioned to avoid the R55 leading to Valhalla after a car drove into a sinkhole.

Residents have been to avoid all streams and low-lying areas when flooded and were warned not to attempt hazardous crossings.

Read more: PICS AND VIDEOS: Traffic chaos expected as flash floods hit Joburg

JHB - FALLEN TREE: RT @naomie__t Guys please be safe driving around Fourways a tree literally just fell on my car 😭😭😭 I managed to avoid it but its scary! #GautengWeather pic.twitter.com/SXpeBg4qUo — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018

Pretoria - Apies River: water levels rising quickly pic.twitter.com/eQyXRdWKKv — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018

Pretoria - M24 Route: #SinkHole (Update): RT @firstgroup_FRT

*"ALERT"* The road leading to Valhalla from the R55 and vice versa *has collapsed* infront of the dumping site. @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/z0NXI6ZB1V — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018

💧 GOOD NEWS: VAAL DAM level up by over one percentage point in the past 24 hours alone and is back above the 85%-mark!



Friday: 85.51%

Thursday: 84.39%

Wednesday: 84.06%



📌 Full impact of recent rains should become more clear in coming days — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 23, 2018

Extensive #flooding in flood hotspot Centurion after Hennops breaks its banks due to heavy rain | 📸 Daléne Jacobs pic.twitter.com/qkslCE9Dn8 — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 23, 2018

JHB - M1 North: FALLEN TREE at Melrose RT @MokoenaMoffatm @TrafficSA Heavy rains affect Joburg traffic M1 north Athol offramp - DELAYS from Southgate pic.twitter.com/QDgmEpt8sg — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018

African News Agency/ANA