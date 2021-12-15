PICS: Hawks pounce on drug manufacturing lab in Benoni, seize R3 million CAT

Pretoria - The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in Germiston, together with the West Rand K9 unit of the South African Police Service executed a search and seizure warrant which resulted in the arrest of four men for allegedly operating an illegal drug manufacturing laboratory in Benoni. The investigating team followed on intelligence information regarding suspicious drug related activities in the Lakefield area, and pounced, according to Gauteng Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

“A search and seizure warrant was issued and police kept surveillance at the positively identified premises. Upon arrival (on Tuesday), police pounced on four suspects allegedly processing illegal drugs suspected to be CAT with an estimated value of R3 million,” said Mulamu. Four men have been arrested for allegedly operating an illegal drug manufacturing laboratory in Benoni. Photo: Hawks The police seized drug manufacturing equipment, chemicals, two vehicles, a Nissan NP200 and a Nissan Almera for further investigation. “Four suspects aged between 23 and 42 were charged with illegal dealing in drugs. They are expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Friday, December 17, 2021. Investigation continues,” said Mulamu.

Four men have been arrested for allegedly operating an illegal drug manufacturing laboratory in Benoni. Photo: Hawks Last month, a 43-year-old man appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court facing charges of dealing in drugs, after he attempted to send more than 11kg of narcotics to Australia. At the time, Mulamu said officers were monitoring the package from a packaging company near Kempton Park until it was dropped off at a shipment warehouse. “The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation team in the East Rand received intelligence regarding a suspicious consignment at a packaging company in Spartan, near Kempton Park. Upon arrival, authorities inspected the alleged consignment and discovered suspected crystal meth,” Mulamu said.

An intelligence driven operation by the Hawks, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, and the SAPS Flying Squad was immediately activated. “Police kept surveillance on the suspected consignment. Authorities pounced on the suspect after he dropped off the positively identified consignment at a shipment warehouse in Pomona, declared as swimming pool pump and acid, destined for Australia,” Mulamu said. “Upon searching the consignment, police found plastic bags containing crystal meth concealed in swimming pool detergent containers. The suspect was immediately arrested and charged.”