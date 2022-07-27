Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

PICS: Magic mushrooms, crystal meth and cannabis oil confiscated, woman arrested as cops shut down Gauteng drug lab

Police have recovered drugs to the value of over R1.5million during a sting by the Organised Crime Narcotics Unit at a propery in Florida, Gauteng. Picture: SAPS

Published 25m ago

Durban - Police have recovered drugs to the value of over R1.5million during a sting by the Organised Crime Narcotics Unit at a property in Florida, Gauteng.

According to SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a 44-year-old woman was arrested.

He said intelligence information was gathered about a woman who was suspected of manufacturing drugs in Lange Avenue.

"During a raid which included members of the Counter Narcotics Intelligence, West Rand K9 and the Provincial Investigation Unit, the team found narcotics manufacturing equipment," Netshiunda said.

Police teams seized dried magic mushrooms, capsules containing magic mushroom powder, crystal meth and cannabis oil from the suspect's premises.

"The discovered items are estimated to be valued over R1.5 million. The suspect will appear before the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Thursday. She faces charges of manufacturing, dealing as well as possession of narcotics," Netshiunda said.

In a separate operation, officers nabbed a foreign national and a local woman after they were found to be in possession of 2kg of crystal meth and 300g of heroin worth approximately R1 million rand at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Netshiunda said this success was preceded by the arrest of a suspect for allegedly dealing in narcotics through a vending machine at a shop in Broadacres Shopping Centre earlier this month. The suspect was also charged for possession and dealing in cannabis and the vending machine was seized.

