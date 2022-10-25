PICS: Manhunt for speeding Mitsubishi Colt driver who crashed into JMPD cop and fled the scene

Pretoria - An officer with the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is in hospital after he was hit by a speeding vehicle while conducting a stop and search operation. “On Sunday morning, while conducting a stop and search at Golden Highway and Oakmere in Orange Farm, JMPD officer Aubrey Mufundhisi Muhuvuza was hit by a silver-grey Mitsubishi Colt bakkie,” a spokesperson for the metro police unit Xolani Fihla said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said the driver of the Mitsubishi failed to stop and drove away after crashing into the police officer. “Officers on the scene gave chase after the bakkie. Whilst searching, the bakkie was found abandoned along Mbatha Street in Orange Farm, and the driver was not found. Paramedics were called to the scene, and upon arrival, they informed the other officers that officer Muhuvuza had just encountered a life-threatening situation,” said Fihla. Muhuvuza was airlifted to Milpark Hospital.

JMPD officer Aubrey Mufundhisi Muhuvuza was airlifted to hospital after he was struck by a speeding Mitsubishi Colt. Photo: JMPD In an update, Fihla said Muhuvuza was said to be in a stable condition, with a left leg fracture and had been taken into a medical ward for observation. “The Mitsubishi Colt was seized, and a case of reckless and negligent driving, failing to stop at an accident scene, and hit and run will be opened at Orange Farm SAPS for further investigation,” said Fihla. “The JMPD management wishes officer Muhuvuza a speedy recovery, and no stone will be left unturned to trace and eventually apprehend this reckless driver.”

Story continues below Advertisement

On Monday, a high-level delegation, including City of Joburg’s Public Safety MMC Jack Sekwaila, JMPD acting chief Maxwell Khanyile and other officials, visited Muhuvuza on his hospital bed and received a progress report from the medical team. IOL