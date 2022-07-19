PICS: Meet the SANDF’s new instructor pilots

The South African National Defence Force has introduced six pilots who recently qualified as instructor pilots. The group will help bolster the SANDF’s current efforts in SA and abroad.
Between June 24 and July 5, the group qualified as Category C Pilot Instructors, after having completed a gruelling, 18-month training programme at the Central Flying School, Air Force Base Langebaanweg.
According to the SANDF, qualifying as a Pilot Instructor in the South African Air Force is inclusive of being tested by Chief Instructors after undergoing a three-month facilitators and assessors course, followed by Air Transport Ground School, PC7 Ground School, after which flying begins.
The newly qualified C Category Pilot Instructors will be remaining at the Central Flying School, Air Force Base Langebaanweg in order to give instruction to Pupil Pilots.
IOL
