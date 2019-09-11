JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two people during a raid at wholesale mall Dragon City in Fordsburg, Johannesburg and seized counterfeit goods estimated to be worth millions of rands on Wednesday. The SA Police Service, Johannesburg metro police, customs officials from the SA Revenue Services (Sars) and officials from the Department of Home Affairs scoured the shopping centre in an early morning raid, looking for counterfeit goods.

Two people were arrested so far for possession of fake goods, according to the City of Johannesburg's group forensic investigation services.

Goods confiscated included 15 counterfeit Rolex watches sold for R1500 each, counterfeit clothes of various international brands, bags, shoes and wallets. Other illegal products were branded Apple, Michael Kors and Casio.

"Different skin-lightening creams were also found and are suspected to have contravened Sars customs and Department of Health regulations. Some of the creams contain banned substances that deface a lot of women and poses serious health conditions," said the city's investigation services.

The Dragon City raid followed one that took place in the Johannesburg CBD two months ago. Police were pelted with stones as they tried to confiscate counterfeit goods from shopkeepers and had to abandon the raid to avoid possible fatalities.

Police returned the CBD last month and seized illegal goods that were on sale and a chest of firearms and ammunition. Several people were arrested for dealing in fake goods.

African News Agency (ANA)